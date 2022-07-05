The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

