The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

