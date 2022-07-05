The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

