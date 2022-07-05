The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.