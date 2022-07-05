Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens cut their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,736,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,777,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
