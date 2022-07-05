Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens cut their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $8,736,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,777,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.