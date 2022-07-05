Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

TSE TPZ opened at C$20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.39. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.76.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 364.00%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

