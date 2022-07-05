TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get TORM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of -248.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TORM by 196.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 148.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.