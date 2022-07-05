TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $74.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $52.83 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

