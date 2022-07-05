Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$96.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.04.

TOU opened at C$68.12 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$29.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.48.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,767 shares of company stock worth $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

