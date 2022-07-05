Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Humana by 45.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $479.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

