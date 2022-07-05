Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

