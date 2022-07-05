Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.