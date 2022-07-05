Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

