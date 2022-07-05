Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,767.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,082.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,239.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

