Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

