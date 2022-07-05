Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

