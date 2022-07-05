Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

