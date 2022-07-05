Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

