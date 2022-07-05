Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,571 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

