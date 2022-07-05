Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average is $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

