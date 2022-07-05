Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRVI. Aegis started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.92 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $126,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,754,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,999 shares of company stock worth $148,151. Insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

