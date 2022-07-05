TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Raised to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

