Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

