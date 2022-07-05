Trinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 18,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

