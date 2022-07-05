Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($2.98).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 179.10 ($2.17) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 175.80 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($52,797.29). Also, insider Wu Gang bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,013.56).

About Tritax Big Box REIT (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.