Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

