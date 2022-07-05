Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 130 at Barclays

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBOX. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th.

EBOX stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Monday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 84.90 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

