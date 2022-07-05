Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. Barclays currently has a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

