Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. Barclays currently has a $1.30 price target on the stock.
Shares of TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.32.
About Tritax EuroBox (Get Rating)
