True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $492.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)
