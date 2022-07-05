True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $492.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

