True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.43

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.24. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 65,638 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

