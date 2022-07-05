Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,388 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

