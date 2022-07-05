UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €30.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($46.35) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ETR SDF opened at €21.60 ($22.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.16 and its 200 day moving average is €23.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €10.92 ($11.37) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($37.97).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

