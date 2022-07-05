UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €365.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €365.00 ($380.21) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($333.33) price target on Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($366.67) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($354.17) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €271.20 ($282.50) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €292.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €285.25. Linde has a one year low of €239.45 ($249.43) and a one year high of €315.35 ($328.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

