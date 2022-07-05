UBS Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($134.38) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($123.96) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
FRA:SY1 opened at €107.30 ($111.77) on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($76.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is €103.49 and its 200-day moving average is €108.44.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
