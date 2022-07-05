UBS Group Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th.

BNR stock opened at €62.42 ($65.02) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.06. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

