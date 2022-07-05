UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

