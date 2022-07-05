Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Umicore from €32.00 ($33.33) to €34.00 ($35.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About Umicore (Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

