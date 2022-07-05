United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.