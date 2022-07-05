United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Critical Comparison

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Internet and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion 1.00 $331.89 million $2.06 15.83 Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 1.25 $143.06 million $4.46 1.55

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Internet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 67.59% 8.11% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for United Internet and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bonterra Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

United Internet presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.60%. Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than United Internet.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats United Internet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. It has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.