United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,105,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,281,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average of $310.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

