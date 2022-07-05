United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Barclays

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($14.77) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,098 ($13.30).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($12.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 961.80 ($11.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -518.07%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.68), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($680,321.78).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

