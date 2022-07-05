United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Barclays

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($14.77) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
UU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,098 ($13.30).
Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,025.50 ($12.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 961.80 ($11.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.95.
In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.68), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($680,321.78).
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
