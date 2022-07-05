Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $105.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

