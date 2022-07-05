Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.04) to €25.80 ($26.88) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Universal Music Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.04) to €29.00 ($30.21) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.76.

OTC UMGNF opened at $19.55 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

