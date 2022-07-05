USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.88

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.13. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 379 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get USD Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USD Partners LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USDP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.