Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,844,000 after acquiring an additional 62,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,155,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

