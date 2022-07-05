Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 190,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

