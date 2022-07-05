Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

