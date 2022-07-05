Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.30 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 76,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 55.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

