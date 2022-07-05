Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,940,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

