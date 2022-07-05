Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 225.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

